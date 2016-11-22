Former minister and Physicist Prof. M G K Menon Passes away

New Delhi, November 22: Physicist Prof M G K Menon, who had played a prominent role in the development of technology in India over the last five decades, died here on Tuesday.

He was 88 years Old. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Reportedly he was ill for the last few months.

Prof M G K Menon had served as a minister of state for science and technology and education in the VP Singh government.

Earlier, he worked as secretary in the Department of Science and Technology and Environment in the Union government.

He also headed the Indian Space Research Organisation in 1972 as its chairman, and was the director of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research at the age of 35 years.

A recipient of Padma awards, including Padma Vibhushan, Menon had done scientific work in cosmic rays, particle physics and distinguished himself with investigations in the field.

Menon was a member of the Planning Commission (1982-1989), Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister (1986-1989), Vice President, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) (1989-1990) and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) during 1990-96.

He was also a Fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences and the Royal Society of London.