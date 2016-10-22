Former Miss Teen Northeast Mahika Sharma says She would be proud to work with Pakistani artistes

Mumbai, Oct 22 : Amid of the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, former Miss Teen Northeast Mahika Sharma, who has been a part of various charities and NGOs, says banning Pakistani artistes is like “restricting” art. She says that she would be “proud” to work with artistes from that side of the border.

Various Bollywood celebrities and political parties have denied working with Pakistani artistes following the September 18 Uri attack which killed 19 Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack was followed by surgical attacks that India conducted across the LoC.

“Banning Pakistani artistes is like limiting and restricting art, which is not good. Politics should not affect art, otherwise artists have to suffer,” Mahika said in a statement.

“If someone want to work for us, we need to really allow them. I personally feel their should be no any such ban. In fact, I’ll be proud to work with Pakistani artistes.

“There are far more grave issues to be focused on. As for Pakistan, it does not have much to give to their citizens, hence their citizens are forced to take their talent to other countries,” she added.

The actress said that she has “a lot of friends” from the Pakistani entertainment industry, who wish to “work in India”.

“We should actually help them. I have a lot of friends there, who really wish to work in India. Terror is getting answers from our army. Every Indian is sorry for the loss at boundaries. But we can’t blame the Pakistani artists for what all happened,” she added.