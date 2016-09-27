Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado says Trump called her “Miss Piggy,” thanks Clinton

NewYork,Sept27:During Monday night’s debate, Hillary Clinton defended a former Miss Universe winner who claimed Donald Trump had called her “Miss Piggy” for gaining weight. “Her name is Alicia Machado, not ‘Miss Housekeeping”… you can bet she’s going to vote this November,” the Democratic presidential candidate said, referencing another claim of name-calling on Trump’s behalf. “This is a man who has called women pigs, slobs and dogs.”

“Where did you find this?” replied Trump, who then defended his past statements against women, including those against Rosie O’Donnell.

Machado was crowned Miss Universe at 19 in 1996, the year Trump took over as who co-owner the Miss Universe Organization. The ’96 contest was cohosted by Trump’s then-wife, Marla Maples.

After she was crowned, Miss Venezuela said she gained 42 pounds and claimed Trump referred to her as “Miss Piggy” and “Miss Housekeeping,” the latter referencing her English accent.

Donald Trump called her “Miss Piggy” and “Miss Housekeeping.” Her name is Alicia Machado. #DebateNight pic.twitter.com/0wrISjJe6z — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 27, 2016

Trump called her an “eating machine” on the Howard Stern show, according to a New York Timesreport, and invited 100 media outlets to watch her workout in a gym. The footage can be seen in an Inside Edition special that Clinton shared to her followers after Monday’s debate.

In the interview, the model said she felt bullied, “very depressed” and that the experience led to years of eating disorders and psychotherapy.

Machado took to Instagram in May to announce that she had become a U.S. citizen and would be voting for Clinton.

During the debate, she also took to Twitter to post a photo with her passport.

I received my passport ! I’m ready to vote For my country for you @HillaryClinton for my daughter For women workers pic.twitter.com/U5lSwWxiHc — Alicia Machado (@machadooficial) September 27, 2016

Most tweeted debate ever

Top moments:

1. Trump on temperment

2. Trump on stop & frisk

3. Trump/Clinton on ISIS https://t.co/LiE8L4SvZr — Janice Min (@janicemin) September 27, 2016

The annual Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants ended their relationship with Trump in June, at the same time his tenure with Celebrity Apprentice came to a close. NBC made an announcement days after Trump first announced his immigration policy plans to build a wall, citing his “insulting remarks about Mexican immigrants.” At the time, Trump said it was his decision to step down, saying, “I have to do that because my view on immigration is much different than the people at NBC.”

Clinton and Trump went head-to-head in their first debate of the general election Monday night at Hofstra University in New York