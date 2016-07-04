Former MLA Eli Venkata Madhusudhan Rao and 4 others arrested for ‘gambling’

Hyderabad, July 4: The Central Zone Task Force officials arrested former MLA Eli Venkata Madhusudhan Rao alias Eli Nani and four others on Saturday night on the charge of illegal gambling

The former Tadepalligudem lawmaker from 2009-14 and others were caught at Haritha Plaza hotel, and cash more than Rs. 5 lakh was seized from them.

According to a Task Force official, Mr. Rao was gambling along with Dileep, Venkataramana, Ramesh Jadav and N. Venkat Reddy at the hotel.

The building in which the hotel operates belongs to the Tourism Department and is on lease to the management.

“We questioned the manager of the hotel, but he seemed to have no idea about the gambling. The arrested persons were later handed over to the Panjagutta police,” he said.