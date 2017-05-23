Former MotoGP rider and current WSBK rider, Nicky Hayden was hit by a car ,dies

Italy, May23:Two days ago, former MotoGP rider and current WSBK rider, Nicky Hayden was hit by a car while he was riding a bicycle in Rimini coastline in Italy. The 35 year old, who rides for Red Bull’s Honda World Superbike team was treated on site and then moved to the Bufalini hospital in Cesena, Italy. He was joined by his fiancée Jackie along with his brother Tommy and mother Rose, at the hospital. The WSBK rider is currently in a medically induced coma and has suffered from multiple injuries including

A recent statement from the Bufalini hospital stated that:

Nicky Hayden’s clinical condition remains extremely critical. The young man, who is still in the intensive care unit of Cesena’s Bufalini hospital, has suffered a serious polytrauma with subsequent serious cerebral damage.

Nicky Hayden, the World Superbike Championship rider and 2006 MotoGP world champion, has died five days after being involved in a road collision.

The 35-year-old American was cycling along the Rimini coastline in Italy last Wednesday when a car collided with his bicycle.

Hayden, from Owensboro, Kentucky, suffered head and chest injuries in the collision and was transferred to the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, where he was treated in the intensive care unit.

he hospital’s statement read: “The medical team has verified the death of the patient Nicholas Patrick Hayden, who has been undergoing care since last Wednesday 17 May in the intensive care unit of the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena following a very serious polytrauma which occurred the same day.”

Hayden upset the odds to claim the 2006 MotoGP championship in one of the most entertaining seasons in recent memory, edging Valentino Rossi to the title to end the Italian’s five-year streak of wins