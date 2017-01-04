Former Nagaland minister K V Pusa passes away

Kohima,Jan4:Former Minister and veteran Congress leader KV Pusa breathed his last this morning at around 1:00 AM at Oking Hospital, Kohima. He was born on November 3, 1954 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Pusa, a sitting member of All India Congress Committee (AICC), was a Minister for Veterinary & Animal Husbandry, Nagaland from 1998-1999 and Minister for Roads & Bridges and Mechanical Nagaland from 2000 to 2003 in the erstwhile SC Jamir led Congress Government.

Hailing from Viswema village under Kohima district, Pusa first got elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly as an independent candidate from 15th Southern Angami Assembly Constituency in 1993. He later joined the Indian National Congress from under which he won three elections – 1998, 2003 and 2008.

In the Congress, Pusa served as general secretary of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (1990-92), member CPP, Parliamentary Secretary NPCC (1990-92) and president NPCC (2008-2009).

In government service, he served as PRO/PS of Chief Minister (1979-82), PRO Commissioner’s Office (1982-84) and Protocol Officer/Dy. Secretary Home (1984-88).

Besides being an active political career, Pusa also served as the chairman of Kohima English School; chairman Southern Angami Farmer’s Union; convener Drafting Committee (Founding member); NCSU, vice president Southern Angami Sports Association; joint secretary Southern Angami Union; and chairman Mezhur Higher Secondary School.

Before joining politics, he was an active student leader, who among others, served as the general secretary of Kohima College Students’ Union and vice president Southern Angami Students’ Union.

Pusa’s funeral service was held here this afternoon at his private residence at Pusa’s Home, Old Minister’s Hill, Kohima where people from different walks of life came to pay respect and homage to the departed soul.

Speaking at the service, Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, Neiphiu Rio said that Pusa was his childhood friend. In working together in politics, Rio said Pusa served as general secretary of UDF youth wing Nagaland while he served as president.

He worked tirelessly for the Naga people and was a true leader, he added.

Following 28 years’ association with Pusa, former minister Nillo Rengma described Pusa as ‘humble and sociable’ and expressed regret that the Nagas have lost one of its greatest leaders.

Former Home Minister I Imkong, in his tribute, said Pusa was one of the patriots of Naga nationalism.

Z. Lohe, former minister, considered Pusa a wonderful gift from God for “his family, his village, friends and Nagas as a whole” while PHED Minister Tokheho Yepthomi deemed him “one of the best human beings.”

Several others also spoke at the funeral service while Dr. Elivil Pusa spoke on behalf of family.

Condolence messages from Nagaland State Governor P.B. Acharya, Odhisa’s Governor Dr. S.C Jamir and Nagaland’s Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang were also read out at the funeral service.

Condolence messages were also received from Arunachal Pradesh former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, NPCC, Ex-Parliamentarian Association of Nagaland, BJP state unit, Naga Hoho, APO, AMK, AYO, ASU, NPYC, KDCC, Phek DCC, Mao Union Kohima, Poumai Union, SAPO, former MP W Wangyuh Konyak and several others.

Nagaland’s Home Minister Y. Patton, Parliamentary Secretary for tourism C. Apok Jamir, MLA Er. Kropol Vitsu, Nagaland State Mineral Development Corporation (NSMDC) Chairman Neiphrezo Keditsu, Parliamentary Sectary for industries & commerce Amenba Yaden, Merentoshi R Jamir, Advisor to the Chief Minister and several others were also present at the funeral service.

Later, the mortal remains of Pusa was taken to his native village Viswema for his final journey.