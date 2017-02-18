Former Nagpur MP Jambuwantrao Dhote passes away

Mumbai, Feb. 18: Former Member of Parliament from Nagpur Jambuwantrao Dhote passed away on Saturday morning following a cardiac arrest.

His last rites will be performed on Sunday in Yavatmal, where he breathed his last.

Popularly known as ‘Lion of Vidarbha’, Dhote was a staunch proponent of Vidarbha. He founded Vidharbha Janta Congress (VJC) Party in 2002.

Elected to Maharashtra Assembly five times, Dhote was the son-in-law of veteran Congress leader late Ramrao Adik. (ANI)