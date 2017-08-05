Former Pak minister alleges he was seriously drugged to make false statements: Sounds similar to Jadhav’s case

Pakistan, August 5: Dr Asim Hussain, former petroleum minister and senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party asserted that he was severely drugged when he was in the paramilitary Rangers custody to make false statements. Dr Asim, the close aid of the party’s Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and the President of the Karachi division , made claims on a private TV channel’s show.

He said that he did not remember what he told in the recorded statements as he was subjected to mental torture and detention for a long time. He rejected the charges against him and said he would face them as the charges were completely unjustified. He was detained in accordance with former prime minister Nawaz Shariff. Nawaz Shariff said that he was not allowed to go abroad for a surgery, although he assured the court that all the properties would be confiscated if he failed to return.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national was given death sentence by one of the Pakistan’s military courts. The Pakistan’s military courts gained global atrocity with the hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case in the International Court of Justice. India appealed against Pakistan which sustained Jadhav’s hanging till the final decision. Kulbhushan Jadhav was abducted by Taliban from Iran’s border areas, according to Pakistan’s intelligence agencies. The army and government of Pakistan made him, a retired Indian Navy officer, a part of their anti-India propaganda and declared him. It also mentioned that he tried getting secrets from Pakistan’s military courts and further refusing all the Indian requests to access him, and passed the hanging judgement.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was given death sentence under Section 59 of the Pakistan Army Act. The Act defined as “the Section for Civil Offences” and gives the power to Pakistan’s military courts to order capital punishments in the name of national security.

On April 10, the Pakistan Army chief confirmed the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence given by a Pakistani military court, that accused guilty of undercover operations. Pakistan stated that the accused allegedly used the alias Hussein Mubarak Patel in Pakistan and was connected with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). in March 2016, Pakistan made the arrest public. India continued saying that the accused is innocent and there would be no evidence against him. Pakistan carried out a secret trialin the court where no charges were given. India warned Pakistan of ‘critical consequences’ compromising the death sentence of an innocent person.

The close supporter of Asif Ali Zardari came out on bail following the order of Sindhu High Court after being imprisoned for 19 months. The paramilitary Rangers took Dr Asim into ‘preventive detention’ on August 27, 2015 for three months. He was accused for the alleged involvement in corruption, sheltering and treating injured terrorists at his hospital.

On Saturday, Dr Asim approached the Supreme High Court probing eradication of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and the to give back his Pakistani and Canadian passports to travel abroad for treatment.