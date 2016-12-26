Former Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi dismisses speculation about joining politics

Karachi , Dec.26 : Former Pakistan T20 skipper Shahid Afridi has brushed aside speculation of him joining politics any time soon, saying that he is already serving the people through his foundation.

While speaking to the media after the prize distribution ceremony in Islamia College Peshawar of Zalmi Super Six tournament and Cyclothon, the 36-year-old all-rounder said that the role of a politician is to serve his people and he is doing the same through the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

“What is the work of a politician?…A politician is obliged to serve his people one way or the other – I am doing that through my foundation. Also, my elders haven’t allowed me to enter politics,” the Express Tribune quoted Afridi, as saying.

Afridi, who stepped down from his duties as the captain of the national team after the 2016 World T20, also expressed his views on an opportunity to bid adieu to international arena in a befitting manner.

He said that he is not expecting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a farewell match.

“I have played 20 years of international cricket for Pakistan, not the PCB. And I am not dependent on anyone for a match. The love and support I have gotten and still get from my well-wishers and fans are reward enough for me,” Afridi said.

The flamboyant all-rounder also ruled out calling it quits anytime soon and said that he is looking forward to continue to play domestic cricket.

“I don’t think my career is over; I am enjoying myself and I will continue to play at the highest level. As far as playing for Pakistan is concerned, that is for the selectors to decide,” he added.

Afridi had made the headlines earlier this year with his demand for a rousing send-off during the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, which Pakistan went on to clean sweep.

Afridi, who has made 98 T20 appearances, is the leading wicket taker in the shortest format of the game with 97 scalps and has scored 1405 runs at an average of 18.

(ANI)