Former Pakistan opener Aamer Sohail alleges foul play in ongoing Champions Trophy.

Karachi, June 16: Former Pakistan opener Aamer Sohail on Thursday indirectly alleged that the other team deliberately made matches in favour of Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Attacking the team live on TV, Sohail criticised Sarfraz Ahmed for superfluous praises for the team for beating England while mentioning that ‘external forces’ were responsible for Pakistan’s victory. What he really meant with the usage of ‘external forces’ is still remaining vague.

“Sarfaraz needs to be told that he hasn’t done anything special at all as Pakistan was forced to win the games by someone,” he added.

He went on to say, “We all know what happens and what not, and I can’t tell you how they have won the games, I can’t name them.”

“Sarfaraz should just play his cricket. We are well aware of everyone’s calibre and if you do well we will praise you and vice-versa,” the former captain concluded.

Sohail obviously implied that those matches were fixed in order to make Pakistan and India come face to face in the finals.