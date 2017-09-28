Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif to leave for London to see his ailing wife

Lahore/Pakistan, September 28: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for London on Thursday to visit his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who recently underwent an operation for lymphoma, but was again admitted to hospital after her health took a turn for the worse.

“Mian Sahib has planned to leave for London on Thursday to see his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom whose condition has deteriorated,” Dawn quoted a PML-N leader, as saying.

He said Sharif made a telephone call to London to inquire about her health.

“He will return by October 2 to face trial in the accountability court in Islamabad,” he said.

“Ami was taken & admitted to the hospital again late last night. Drs are trying to stabilise her condition. Request for prayers. Allahu Shafi (sic),” her daughter Maryam Nawaz tweeted.

Kulsoom Nawaz underwent a third operation for lymphoma on September 21, for which she was diagnosed last month.

Kulsoom won the crucial NA-120 by-poll last week in Lahore.

The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court disqualified then prime minister Sharif in Panama gate and instructed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file references in the regard. (ANI)