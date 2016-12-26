Former person inmate becomes CEO of dropout youth organization in Somerville

SOMERVILLE,Dec24:John Valverde isn’t your typical CEO. He spent 16 years in prison for killing a man accused of raping his girlfriend.

While in prison, Valverde did his best to redeem himself, earning two college degrees, teaching fellow inmates how to read and write, and working as an HIV/AIDS counselor.

Next week, he’ll take over as chief executive officer of YouthBuild USA Inc., an organisation with a global network of programs aimed at helping young, low-income dropouts reclaim their lives and get skills to land jobs and become community leaders.

Valverde said he thinks it is important for him to be honest about his past with the young people he’s trying to help. One in three has a criminal record.

“They are just like me, and therefore their path could be like mine, and therefore they could achieve things that they never imagined,” Valverde said in a recent interview at YouthBuild’s Somerville, headquarters.

Valverde went from being a promising young college student to a convicted killer. In 1991, at age 20, Valverde decided to confront a photographer his girlfriend said had raped her. He shot the man once in the head, at point-blank range, killing him. The photographer, Joel Schoenfeld, was on probation for two other sex offenses at the time. Valverde was convicted of manslaughter and spent 16 years in prison before being released on parole. “From the first moment, I knew that what I did was wrong, but it was a long journey for me to accept full responsibility without rationalisation, justification or excuse or blame,” he said. Valverde said that although he believes “it’s never possible to make amends for taking a life,” he decided to try to transform his own life. Valverde earned a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from Mercy College and a master’s degree in Urban Ministry from the New York Theological Seminary while he was in prison. After his release in 2008, he worked as a paralegal, and then decided to work for nonprofit organizations. For the past seven years, he has worked for The Osborne Association, a New York organization that provides treatment, education and vocational services programs to current and former inmates.