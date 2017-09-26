Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh’s 85th birthday: Here is the wish sent by PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, September 26: On the eve of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s 85th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends him warm wishes.

PM Modi tweeted, “Warm birthday wishes to our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh. May he lead a long life filled with good health.”

Singh was born on 26 September 1932 in Gah in undivided Punjab.

In 1991, he began his political inning and from 2004 to 2014, served as the Prime Minister of the country. In PV Narasimha Rao’s government, Singh has served as the Finance Minister.