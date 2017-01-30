Former PM Khaleda Zia to appear before Dhaka court in graft case

Dhaka, Jan.30 : Former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia will appear before a Dhaka court on Monday in connection with the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

Earlier on January 26, the Special Judge Court-3 at Bakshibazar fixed January 30 as the date of hearing and asked Zia to appear before it. The court also warned that her bail would be cancelled in case she fails to comply with the order, reports the Daily Star.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case in 2008 with Ramna Police Station accusing Khaleda, her eldest son Tarique, residing in the UK since 2008, and four others for misappropriating over Tk 2.10 lakh that was received as grant for orphans from a foreign bank.

Khaleda had earlier on December 1 last year claimed innocence before a special court in Zia Charitable Trust graft case filed by the ACC in 2011. On that day, the court warned that Zia will be indicted in absentia in 10 cases filed against her if she fails to appear before the court on January 9. (ANI)