Former PM Manmohan Singh rebukes allegation of PM Narendra Modi, asks him to apologise

New Delhi, Dec 11: In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s accusation that Congress leaders are in contact with Pakistan for the Gujarat assembly election, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh demanded PM Modi apologise to the nation.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday quashed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s accusation about the former’s clandestine meeting with Pakistani officials and expressed ‘anguish’ at ‘the canards being spread’ by the latter.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s statement reads, ” I am deeply pained and anguished by the falsehood and canards being spread to score political points in a lost cause none less than Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi.

“Fearing imminent defeat in Gujarat, desperation of Prime Minister to hurl every abuse and latch on to every straw is palpable,” he said, adding that no one, including Modi can question his track record.

“My track record of public service over five decades is known to everybody. No one, including Modi, can lamely question it to gain lost political ground,” the former Prime Minister said.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh issues a statement after reports of him attending a meeting where a Pakistan envoy was also present. pic.twitter.com/ngAyC7MW08 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2017

Modi on Sunday had alleged that senior Congress leaders held a meeting with Pakistan’s former foreign minister and High Commissioner to India at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s residence a day before he made the “neech” comment.

“There were media reports yesterday about a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house. It was attended by Pakistan’s high commissioner, Pakistan’s former foreign minister, India’s former vice president (Hamid Ansari) and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,” Modi said, claiming that the meeting lasted for around three hours.

Manmohan rejected the allegations and said that he did not discuss the Gujarat elections with anyone at the dinner. “The discussion was limited to India-Pakistan relations. None of those present can be accused of indulging in any anti-national activities,” he said.

“I sincerely hope that Prime Minister will show the maturity and gravitas expected of the high office he holds instead of concentrating his energy solely on erroneously conceived brownie points,” he added in a statement released on Monday.