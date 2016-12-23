Former president Asif Ali Zardari returns to Pakistan after 18 months

Islamabad ,Dec. 23 : Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who had left the country in mid-2015 soon after accusing the military establishment of overstepping its domain, will return to Pakistan on Friday.

The Dawn quoted PPP leader Nisar Khuhro, as saying in a press conference that Zardari will arrive at Karachi’s old Jinnah terminal on Friday afternoon.

“Army chiefs come and go every three years, but the political leadership is here to stay. We know the country better and we know how to run its affairs. If you do not stop, I will come out with a list of accused generals since Pakistan’s creation,” Zardari had said this in his June 16, 2015 speech.

Khuhro said a rally will be addressed by Zardari outside the old Jinnah terminal and added that arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the event.

He said that about 1,000 volunteers have been recruited to direct traffic.

According to a statement from Karachi traffic police, no roads will be closed for the former president’s arrival, but traffic will be diverted at some points to avoid commuter inconvenience. (ANI)