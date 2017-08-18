Former president of Madikeri Congress unit TP Ramesh seen attempting to hold MLC Veena Achaiah’s hand in full public view

NEW DELHI,August18: In a major embarrassment to the Congress, a senior party leader was caught on camera touching a woman, allegedly in an inappropriate manner, during Independence day function in Karnataka’s Madikeri.

Former president of Madikeri Congress unit and current Chairman of the Silk Board TP Ramesh was seen attempting to hold MLC Veena Achaiah’s hand in full public view.

In the video, Ramesh is seen smiling even as his hand is pushed away by the Congress MLC.

Ramesh, who is considered quite close to the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiya, rubbished the allegations terming them baseless and said that he was not touching Veena in an inappropriate manner.

“We are from the same region and I consider Veena as my sister. The video is being shared to defame me,” Ramesh said.

Meanwhile, Congress assured that action will be taken against Ramesh if he was found guilty.