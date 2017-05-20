Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh presides over Congress review of Kashmir crisis

New Delhi, May 20: Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Saturday presided over a Congress Party review meeting of the current crisis in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting of the strategy arranging bunch constituted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi occurred at Singh’s living arrangement.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PCC) head Ghulam Ahmad Mir and senior gathering pioneer Ambika Soni went to the meeting.

“All individuals were available at the meeting aside from P. Chidambaram as he had some work In Tamil Nadu. Everyone put their conclusion uninhibitedly and honestly. We likewise communicated grave worry over the present circumstance in Jammu and Kashmir. We will again assemble a conference,” Congress pioneer Ambika Soni told ANI.

Emphasising Congress VP Rahul Gandhi’s declaration, she additionally said that

every one of that was finished by the UPA government had been washed away.

“There is a long history of activities taken at various levels by the UPA government under the Congress administration,” she included.

The Kashmir is seeing unmerited terminating, truce infringement and episodes of stone pelting as of late. (ANI)