Former Rajya Sabha MP put on trial in coal case

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Paving the way for trial, a court here on Thursday framed charges against former Congress MP Vijay Darda, and six others accused in a coal block allocation case.

Prosecutors have alleged that Darda committed irregularities in allocating Fatehpur (East) coal block in Chhattisgarh to JLD Yavatmal Energy Ltd.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar framed charges against Darda, his son Devendra Darda, former Coal Secretary H.C. Gupta, former Coal Ministry officials K.S. Kropha and K.C. Samria, the company JLD Yavatmal Energy Ltd and its Director Manoj Kumar Jayaswal.

After all the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial, the court fixed December 16 for admission and denial of document and set February 20 for statement recording of the prosecution witnesses in the case.

The court framed charges dealing with criminal conspiracy, cheating under the Indian Penal Code and various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had alleged that JLD Yavatmal had wrongfully concealed previous allocation of four coal blocks to its group companies in 1999-2005.

–IANS

