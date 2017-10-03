Former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah,rape accused on the run,surrenders in Chandigarh court

CHANDIGARH,Oct03: Former Punjab minister Sucha Singh Langah, who has been booked on the charge of rape, continued to be on the run even as police teams conducted raids to find him, officials said on Sunday.

Langah was booked by police on the night of September 28 following a woman’s complaint alleging that the Akali leader had raped her repeatedly since 2009.

Four days after he was booked on charges of raping a woman constable, Akali ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah — who has been on the run since —dramatically surrendered at a local court in Chandigarh on Monday but the duty magistrate rejected his bid and asked him to go and surrender in Gurdaspur

“We are conducting raids wherever we have information about his possible hideouts,” Gurdaspur SSP Harcharan Singh Bhullar said today.

Police have booked Langah under sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victim had provided a video clip in a pen drive to the police to support her accusations.

Langah had termed the complaint as a “classic example of political vendetta perpetuated at the most political opportune moment when the by-election to the Gurdaspur Parliamentary constituency is under way.”

In his statement, Langah had said that he would surrender before court on September 30. However, the former minister did not turn up before the court yesterday (Saturday).

Meanwhile, a purported video went viral on the social media allegedly showing Langah in a compromising position.

Following this, both the AAP and Congress attacked the Shiromani Akali Dal, asking party chief Sukhbir Badal to clarify his stand on the issue.

On Monday, Langah surrendered at the District and Sessions Court and since it was closed on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the court redirected him to a court in Gurdaspur. He was accompanied by his lawyer and some associates when he arrived at the court complex to surrender.

This move came as a surprise because Langah had been underground for the last three days after Punjab police booked him in a rape case on the complaint of a woman employee of the Punjab Police Vigilance Department.

The woman in her complaint to the police on September 28 had alleged that Langah had been blackmailing and raping her since 2009. She stated that she came in contact with Langah after the death of her husband who was in Punjab Police.

The former minister, promising her a government job, allegedly raped her and then purportedly continued to rape her on the pretext that he had given her government job.

The woman, in her complaint, also attached a video which showed Langah in a compromising position with her. The video has, since then, gone viral on social media. She also alleged that Langah had sold her property fraudulently.

After he was booked under Sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, Langah, who was a Shiromani Akali Dal core committee member and president of party’s Gurdaspur district unit, announced his resignation from all party posts and from the membership of the SGPC.

“The video of Sucha Singh Langah which has come out is shameful. Langah has been a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member. SAD chief Sukhbir Badal should clarify his stand on this issue,” demanded state minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

AAP’s Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann said the SAD was once known for making sacrifices and now one of their leaders had been found to be on the wrong side of the law. SGPC should also take note of the alleged act, demanded Mann.

The SAD had already accepted Langah’s resignation from all party posts. Langah was Punjab’s minister for agriculture from 2007 to 2012.

