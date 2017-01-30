Former Spice girl Geri Horner lucky to conceive naturally at 44

London, Jan30 : Former Spice Girl Geri Horner says she feels lucky to have conceived naturally at 44.

She gave birth to her first child with husband Christian, a son named Montague George Hector Horner, last week.

Geri talked about her second pregnancy, including her joy at being able to give birth naturally and how yoga got her through the difficult times, in an interview with The Times, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have conceived naturally at my age, 44. I see it as a miracle. Trust me, I can still moan like the rest of them but, equally, I remind myself every day that this is an absolute gift,” she said.

“This time round I was carrying quite a heavy baby – and it certainly felt more of a strain on my ligaments and my pelvis,” Geri added, before crediting yoga for getting her through pregnancy.

Geri, who is also mother to ten-year-old daughter Bluebell with ex Sacha Gervasi, said she wasn’t going to be “fanatic” about losing weight and is “just like any other woman”, who enjoys indulging.

–IANS

