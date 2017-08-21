Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to be sworn-in as Deputy CM at 4 pm today.

Chennai, August 21: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is likely to swear in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at 4 pm today. Reportedly, he would get the PWD also. After months long discussions and debates, the merger between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s (EPS) All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) faction and O Panneerselvam’s (OPS)- AIADMK AMMA faction would also be announced today evening.

According to media reports, the other members of the OPS camp Ma Foi Pandiarajan and Semmalai would also be inducted into the TamilNadu cabinet. There would also be a cabinet reshuffle today itself. E Palaniswami is set to continue as Chief Minister.

S Semmalai is likely to get the Health Department in his portfolio if there occurs a cabinet reshuffle. Ma Foi K Pandiarajan would also be included in the cabinet, but his portfolio is still not known. While the News18 had reported that Pandiarajan would be given Housing and Urban Development. After the meeting at the Palnisami camp, O Panneerselvam would visit J Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina beach.

Preceding to the merger declaration, the VK Sasikala supporter Palaniswamy faction is expected to pass a resolution against AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. But according to the AIADMK byelaws, the General Secretary of the party cannot be removed by a resolution passed by a committee or group of office bearers.