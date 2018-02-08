Former Trump aides’ group picture triggers a new online meme

February 8, 2018 | By :
Former Trump aides' group picture triggers a new online meme

A photo clicked sometime earlier surfaced to the Twitter world with users realising how former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, trailed by Omarosa Manigault-Newman, Anthony Scaramucci, Rob Porter and Sebastian Gorka, all do not remain in office and have somehow resigned or have been fired.

Tweeps took over the image posted by @nycsouthpaw to realise the hard reality of the then Trump aides.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Woman objects open urination, gets shot by two people
Japan’s hawkish defence minister Tomomi Inada said she had resigned over a long-brewing scandal
Pakistan test fired short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile Nasr
Bunch of Facebook posts shared by former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao gets him fired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu
Teacher at a US school has been fired after he allegedly ripped the hijab off students head
Wipro fired hundreds of employees as part of its annual “performance appraisal”
Top