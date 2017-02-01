Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon renounces his presidential ambitions.

Seoul, Feb 1: Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday renounced his presidential ambitions in a surprise decision likely caused by political offensives from rivals and a corruption scandal involving his family.

His exit from the presidential competition is likely to embolden the current front-runner Moon Jae-in of the main opposition Democratic Party and leave conservative parties scurrying to find his alternative, Yonhap news agency reported.

“I will give up my pure aspirations to achieve a change in politics under my leadership and unify the country,” Ban said during an impromptu press conference at the National Assembly.

“I was very frustrated by (some of the political circles’) parochial, selfish attitudes and reached the conclusion that it is meaningless to move forward with them,” he added.

Ban did not formally announce his Presidential bid but indicated a strong willingness to run in the election even before his return to South Korea on January 12 after 10 years of service at the UN.

Ban heaped opprobrium on those who have attacked him through what he called slander and “fake” news reports.

“Over the short period of the last three weeks, I have talked about my ambitions to achieve grand national integration by unifying divided public opinion,” he said.

“But my pure patriotism and ambitions, along with my cause for change in politics, have dissipated due to slander close to personality murder and various fake news reports.”

Ban added that his erstwhile presidential ambitions have left a “big scar” on himself, his family and the honour of the UN where he served as Secretary General from 2007 to 2016.

“I will not give up my dream and vision,” he said, adding he will devote his experience at the international organization to helping brighten the future of his home country.

–IANS