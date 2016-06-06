Former Union Minister V Narayanasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister

Former Union Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday took oath as Chief Minister of Puducherry. Along with the senior Congress leader, five Congress MLAs have also been sworn in as ministers.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi administered the oath of office and secrecy to the six-member team at a ceremony held at the historic Gandhi Tidal on Beach Road.

Narayanasamy had served as Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office in the second UPA government after serving as MoS Parliamentary Affairs in UPA-I.

The Congress-DMK alliance has 17 members in the 30-member Assembly. V Narayanasamy emerged victorious in the battle for Chief Minister but there continues to be a battle for cabinet berths.

