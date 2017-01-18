Former United States President George H W Bush hospitalised

Washington, Jan 18: Former US President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalised in Houston, Texas, it was reported this morning.

The 92-year-old is in a stable condition and “doing fine”, his office chief of staff told CBS Houston affiliate KHOU television.

Bush Sr is expected to go home in a couple of days, Jean Becker said.

It is not yet known which hospital the 41st US President was taken to or what the reason for his hospitalisation.