Former West Bengal minister Saral Deb passes away at 82

KOLKATA,Jan 7: Veteran All India Forward Bloc leader and former West Bengal minister Saral Deb passed away at his home here late Friday night following a prolonged illness, party sources said on Saturday.

Deb, who was 82, was the state Library Minister from 1977 to 1982 and held the Cooperative portfolio from 1982 to 1987.

He was a six-time state legislator, winning from Barasat constituency of North 24 Parganas district.

Born in Khulna district (now in Bangladesh), Deb was a brilliant student and joined the party while studying at the Scottish Church College.

He was the front runner to organise cooperative movement in the state. Deb initiated several agricultural programme with Nabard in the state.