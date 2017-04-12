Former woman employee of ScoopWhoop lodges sexual harrasment complaint against web portal’s co-founder Suparn Pandey

New Delhi,April12: A former woman employee of a web portal (ScoopWhoop) has lodged a complaint against the co-founder of the website.

This comes days after a former woman employee of The Viral Fever (TVF) came forward and spoke about the harassment at workplace.

The complaint was given to the Delhi Police and an FIR was registered on March 28.

The complaint has been filed against the web portal’s co-founder Suparn Pandey. The complaint also includes two other names for being party to the crime.

According to a senior police officer, the FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint received.

Police have invoked IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment, 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued a notice to Pandey. Pandey has already moved the court for anticipatory bail in the court. The court has given Delhi police five days to reply.

According to police sources, the woman, in her complaint, vividly described how she was harassed for a period of two years from 2015 to 2017. She has mentioned that apart from passing lewd comments, Pandey also touched her objectionably. ​