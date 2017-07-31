New Delhi,July31:Former world champion Tejaswini Sawant won the 50m rifle 3 position gold at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial national shooting championships in Delhi on Sunday.

Tejaswini, who had finished runner-up to her coach Kuheli Gangulee in the prone event on Saturday, made amends with a disciplined performance of 454.7 to pip Aditi Singh of Haryana (453.4) at the Karni Singh Shooting range in Tughlaqabad.

Dilreen Gill of Punjab won the bronze with 438.8.

Chandigarh’s Anjum Moudgil won the 10m air rifle women’s gold with a remarkable 251.3 in the final.

Meghana Sajjanar of Karnantaka shot 248.2 to take the silver ahead of Rio Olympian Ayonika Paul of Maharashtra who fired 227 for the bronze.

Meanwhile, upcoming youngster from Bengal, Mehuli Ghosh, impressed by winning the air rifle women’s junior event as well as the silver in the youth category.

Shreya Agrawal of MP swapped the top two places with Mehuli in the two events.

Shreya Saxena of Jammu & Kashmir won the rifle 3 positions junior event. She shot 452 to get the better of Prasiddhi of Madhya Pradesh who returned with a score of 442.2.

Shreya Purohit, also of MP, won the bronze.

Haryana’s Anish shot 568 to add the 25m Standard Pistol junior men’s crown to go with the rapid fire pistol title he had clinched on Saturday.

Anhad Jawanda of Punjab (562) bagged the silver while Shivam Shukla of the Air Force was third with 558.

Amanpreet Singh won the men’s section of the event.