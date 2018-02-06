Formula One| grid girls to be replaced by grid kids

New Delhi, February 06: The Formula One races will not feature Grid girls anymore. The leggy lasses, wielding the grid flags were an integral part of the Formula One races. The grid girls will now be replaced by ‘grid kids’ this season.

The F1 is planning to use budding racing drivers to flag of the event to make the pre-race ceremony more relevant and interesting for fans; especially the young fans. The races would no longer female promotional models on the starting grid.

Children who are experienced in karting or junior categories racing formats will be selected for the role; the children will be chosen by national Motorsport authorities.

According to the joint statement released by FIA and the F1 Group, the choice would be made “on merit or by lottery”.