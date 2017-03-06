Fortis Escorts holds support group meeting on sleep disorder patients

New Delhi , Mar.6 : A support group meet for sleep patients was held on Sunday on the occasion of World Sleep Day, which will be observed on March 17.

The meet was spearheaded by Dr. Manvir Bhatia, senior consultant and head, Sleep Centre, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, who has acquired a reputation for organising free camps, public camps and support group meetings for patients with sleep disorders.

Sunday saw patients share their experiences, receive updated information with regard to their treatment and disorders, engage in group activities and a question and answer session. Patients got a chance to interact with Dr. Manvir Bhatia.

Overall, the meet encompassed the concept of sleep in its entirety and its requirement for optimal health and alertness. It also allowed participants to learn more from one another and gain a better perspective observing others who were suffering from the severity of the same conditions.

Through their interactions more effective methods for sleep inducement were discovered.

Some of the distinguished guests present were Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman – Cardiac Sciences, Cardiac Sciences, FEHI; Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis C-DOC and film-maker Mr. Muzaffar Ali, among other dignitaries.

Additionally the meet marked the launch of Dr. Bhatia’s, The Sleep Solution. The book, released by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman – Cardiac Sciences, Cardiac Sciences; Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis C-DOC and film-maker Mr. Muzaffar Ali, is a doctor’s professional take on sleep.

The book addresses queries related to sleep, sleeping habits and disorders. The concepts associated with sleep are made clearer, understandable and are described in an unambiguous manner. Most importantly, it highlights the necessity of sleep for our mental, emotional and physical wellbeing and draws attention to the ever-increasing threat of ‘blue light radiance’ of the multiple devices, which have become extensions of our lives. The book also provides quick tips and other helpful remedies to correct a person’s sleeping habits.

World Sleep Day is an annual event organized by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Association of Sleep Medicine (WASM) since 2008. It is aimed to celebrate the benefits of good and healthy sleep and to draw society attention to the burden of sleep problems and their medicine, education and social aspects; to promote the prevention of sleep disorders.

World Sleep Day is observed every year and campaigns on varied issues such as “to sleep better” (2016) and “When sleep is sound, health and happiness abound” (2015). This year for 2017, the theme is “Sleep Soundly, Nurture life”. (ANI)