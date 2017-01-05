Forty year old woman survives hit by car driven by teen boy in Delhi area

New Delhi, Jan 5:A 40-year-old woman survived miraculously after an accident that saw her being hit by a car, swung in the air, and then getting stuck underneath another car, in south-west Delhi’s Dwarka area on Wednesday. The entire incident, which took place on January 1, was recorded on a CCTV camera.

The victim was identified as Kanta Anand, 40, a resident of Pink Apartments. She had just walked out of the apartment building’s gate when the incident took place. The CCTV footage shows a speeding Ertiga car, being driven by a 17-year-old boy, approaching the woman. Within seconds, she is swung in the air. The Ertiga then goes on to hit a Wagon-R coming from the opposite side. The Wagon-R turns turtle, trapping Anand under it.

Locals present at the spot first lifted the Wagon-R to save the trapped woman, and then helped its driver, identified as Ashok Joyal, who was also stuck inside. The minor boy driving the Ertiga made an attempt to escape but was nabbed and beaten up by the public.

“The boy was smelling of alcohol and seemed to be tipsy. He also had a VIP parking sticker of Vigyan Bhavan on his car. The sticker said ‘Crime Coverage’. The incident sent shock waves in the entire apartment. I took her to the Bhagat Chandra Hospital, but they refused to treat her,” said Resident Welfare Association (RWA) President Harish Kaushik.

The minor’s parents were attending a religious ceremony at the time of the incident. “We apologise about what happened and will make sure that it doesn’t happen again. Our son called us after the accident and his father ran to the location. Our son doesn’t consume alcohol,” said the boy’s mother.

Anand is currently undergoing treatment at the Spinal Injury Institute. A family member said: “We want her to recover soon. The doctor informed us that there is a fracture in her hip joint. She will be operated upon on Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, senior police officers said the father of the accused runs a security agency in the area and has two cases of scuffle registered against him. The agency supplied guards to different ministries, and that is why must have had the sticker, they said.

“We have issued an apprehension memo and produced the boy before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The boy’s father was also issued a challan under the Motor Vehicle Act. We will impose the harshest of penal provisions on the erring father and will also submit a social background report of the juvenile, stating the facts,” said DCP (south-west) Surendra Kumar.