Fossilized skull reveals origins of shark-like fish,Chimera

New Delhi, Jan 5 : High-definition CT scans of the fossilised skull of a 280 million-year-old fish reveal the origin of chimaeras, a group of cartilaginous fish related to sharks.

Analysis of the brain case of Dwykaselachus oosthuizeni, a shark-like fossil from South Africa, shows telltale structures of the brain, major cranial nerves, nostrils and inner ear belonging to modern-day chimaeras.

The scans also provide an unprecedented view of the interior of the brain case and clues about how these fish began to diverge from their common ancestry with sharks.