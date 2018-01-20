Four activists arrested for killing ABVP worker

Kannur (Kerala), Jan 20: Four Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists were arrested on Saturday by Kannur Police in connection with the murder of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) worker.

ABVP activist Shyam Prasad was hacked to death near Kuthuparamba in Kerala’s Kannur district yesterday.

The 24-year-old Prasad, a resident of Peravoor city in Kannur, was a Peravoor Government ITI student who was killed while he was travelling on a bike.

(ANI)

