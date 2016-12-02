Four arrested for killing theatre actor Kismat Baig in Lahore

Lahore, Dec 2: Four persons, including the main suspect Rana Muzamil, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Pakistani theatre actress Kismat Baig.

According to a senior Lahore police official, the suspects were traced following a clue from Biags cell phone.

“We have arrested the main suspect Rana Muzamil and his three accomplices. Muzamil had tasked his accomplices to kill Kismat after she severed relations with him,” the official said, adding Muzamil claimed to have invested a lot of money to launch the actress career in showbiz.

“After getting the job done the hired assassins informed Muzamil on his cell phone,” he said.

Pakistans Punjab province Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said the suspects belong to the theatre industry.

He said the police arrested the suspects from Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

Baig, also a dancer, was shot dead on November 25 by some car and motorcycle-bound assailants who intercepting her car and opened fire while she was returning home after performing in a stage play on Ferozpur Road.

The actress and her driver suffered injuries and were taken to the Services Hospital where Baig died because of profuse bleeding, whereas the driver survived.

The attackers were waiting outside the theatre and when she left for home they chased her. After spraying bullets on her legs, one of the gunmen was quoted by Baigs driver as saying, “Kismat, now you will not be able to dance”.