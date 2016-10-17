Four Australian air carriers ban Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Melbourne, Oct 17 : As many as four Australian airlines have banned Samsung Galaxy Note 7 from all flights due to potential fire hazard.

The ban by Qantas, Jetstar, Virgin Australia and Tiger airlines came into effect yesterday.

Qantas, which also owns Jetstar, issued a statement advising its customers that carrying Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices on-board was prohibited on all flights due to concerns regarding potential fire risk from the devices battery after a number of incidents worldwide.

“The ban applies to devices being carried onto the aircraft, in carry-on baggage as well as check-in luggage. Other Samsung devices are not affected,” it noted.

Initially, the device was allowed if it had been turned off and not charged during the flight.

Virgin Australia, which owns Tiger, issued a statement, saying: “The use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices is currently prohibited on all Virgin Australia and Tigerair Australia flights and the complete ban announced today is an additional safety measure.”

The ban has come after US Department of Transportation issued an emergency order to ban the gadget on all flights to and from the country on Friday.

Samsung, the worlds largest smartphone maker, has stopped the production and recalled all Note 7 phones and replacements following reports of exploding batteries and fires.