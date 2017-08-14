Four bodies recovered in Malpa, after cloudburst hit the Mangta Nala region of Uttarakhand

Malpa,August14:Four bodies have been recovered in Malpa after four soldiers and three civilians went missing due to a cloudburst hit the Mangta Nala region of Uttarakhand on Monday.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been halted due to the floods and landslide caused by the cloudburst on the route.

Two bridges were damaged in Mangti and one in Simkhola districts of Uttarakhand. A number of shops have been damaged because of the cloudburst. Search and rescue operations are underway at the moment.

The water level of the river Kali has been continuously rising and reached the danger level.

On Sunday, at least 46 people died in a tragic incident in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, where more than 150 meters of the road collapsed.

Many houses, two buses and a number of vehicles were buried in the debris.

A spokesman for the government said that 46 bodies were recovered in the rescue operation throughout the day and five injured were saved in this incident in Himachal.