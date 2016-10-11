Four injured in grenade attack in Sophian

Srinagar, October 11: In Shopian district, four people were injured in grenade attack on paramilitary convoy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The injured persons inclide, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and one civilian. They were injured when, Terrorists hurled a live grenade at a CRPF patrol team in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack occurs a day after terrorists infiltrated the EDI building in Pampore in Kashmir. Two soldiers were injured in the attack.

The incident took place at the Bon Bazaar Shopian when there were movements in the market at the time of the blast. The injured persons have been rushed to the hospital and security forces have cordoned off the area and are in search for the terrorists.

The Indian security forces are currently engaged with terrorists holed up in the EDI building.