Four coaches of Aurangabad-Hyderabad passenger train derailed between Khalgapur and Bhalki stations in Bidar district

Bengaluru, April 21:One person was injured after the engine and four coaches of the Aurangabad-Hyderabad passenger train derailed between Khalgapur and Bhalki stations in Bidar district in the early hours of Friday. “The engine and four bogies of train number 57550 derailed around 1.45 am. The injured person has been admitted to a hospital,” police said.

The train derailed between Kalagapur and Bhalki stations in Karnataka on the Parli-Vikarabad section of Secunderabad division, Chief Public Relations Officer of the South Central Railway M Uma Shankar Kumar said. Restoration measures have been taken up on a war footing. SCR’s General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav is personally monitoring the situation and has rushed to the spot along with the officials concerned.

After detaching the derailed coaches, the remaining portion of the train, consisting of eight coaches, moved to Kalagapur railway station, Kumar said in a statement. Special buses have been arranged to ferry the passengers from Kalagapur to Bidar railway station.

The Bidar-Hyderabad Intercity Express has been rescheduled to accommodate the passengers of the derailed train, he said. Police said some passengers proceeded on their onward journey after the rest of the bogies were attached to another engine, while others were sent in 10 buses of the state transport department. They said some trains had been diverted or rescheduled due to the derailment.

The South Central Railway tweeted that a high-level committee comprising Chief Safety Officer, Chief Track Engineer, Chief Motive Power Engineer and Chief Traffic Manager would probe the derailment