Four confirmed dead during ride at Australian theme park,Dreamworld

Sydney,oct25:Four people were killed on Tuesday on a river rapids ride at Australia’s biggest theme park, police said.

The incident took place at Dreamworld, in the Gold Coast tourist district of northeastern Queensland state, police said on their official account on social network Twitter.

The 34-year-old ride is a staple for most families visiting the theme park, and Dreamworld is one of the most popular family holiday destinations on the east coast of Australia.

A number of people took to social media to register their shock at the incident.

Horrifying accident at Dreamworld. 4 people killed on ride. Thoughts with the families dealing with this tragedy. — Peter Helliar (@pjhelliar) October 25, 2016

Dreamworld chief executive Craig Davidson said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the accident on the Thunder River Rapids ride, which killed four people.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman Gavin Fuller said an accident occured on the ride that caused “two people to be ejected from the ride, another two people were caught inside the ride.”

They were assessed by Queensland ambulance personnel and had all sustained injuries that were incompatible with life.

Fuller confirmed that two women and two men passed away. They are aged between 32 and their early 40s. They have not all been formally identified.

He would not comment in any detail on how or where they were trapped or the nature of their injuries.

Police inspector Todd Reid would not comment on whether the people were known to each other or whether they were with anyone else on the ride (the carriages carry six).

The incident will be subject to a coronial investigation