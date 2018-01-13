Four dead after boat carrying 40 school students capsized in Mumbai’s Dahanu, 32 rescued

Mumbai/Maharashtra, Jan 13: 4 dead, 32 rescued out of the 40 students who were on board a boat that capsized 2 nautical miles from the seashore in Dahanu.

Coast Guard has diverted ships which were at sea and ships are also sailing from Mumbai.

Overloading is said to be the cause of the mishap.

“Coast Guard has diverted ships which were at sea and ships are also sailing from Mumbai. Dornier aircraft and helicopters from Daman (near to Dahanu) have also been launched,” the Coastguard PRO had said earlier.

The rescue operation is on.

Dahanu is in Maharashtra’s Palghar district and is about 110 kilometres from Mumbai.

#UPDATE : 2 more bodies recovered by Indian Coast Guard — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018

#Maharashtra: Boat with 40 school children on board capsizes 2 nautical miles from the sea shore in Dahanu. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/d38CEm1nex

#Maharashtra: 4 dead, 25 rescued out of the 40 students who were on board boat that capsized 2 nautical miles from the sea shore in Dahanu. Rescue operations continue. — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018