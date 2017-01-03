Four dead in Alabama building hit by severe storm

Alabama, Jan 3 :Four people were killed when a severe storm hit a building in Rehobeth, Alabama, state Governor Robert Bentley said in a message on Twitter.

Governor Robert Bentley said in a message on Twitter the four fatalities occurred in a building in the area of Rehobeth, in southeast Alabama just outside the city of Dothan.

The federal Storm Prediction Centre listed the incident on its website as a possible tornado. Dothan-based television station WTVY said in a report that those killed were inside a home that was struck by a falling tree and powerlines.

Emergency officials in the area declined to comment immediately.

Strong winds snapped powerlines in several US states along the Gulf of Mexico coast on Monday, with tornadoes reportedly touching down in Mississippi.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado watches stretching from Louisiana to Florida and flash flood watches for several states in that area.