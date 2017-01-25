Four degree students rescue a nine-year-old girl being sexually assaulted by carpenter in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 25: Four degree students rescued a nine-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by a carpenter .Narasimha, Satyanarayana, Nikhil and Mujeeb who were on way to Shapur saw a parked bike and a school bag lying near it on the road, and found one S. Sharath Chary assaulting the girl. They caught and handed him over to the police, who arrested him.

Police said that on Tuesday the girl got down from her school van at Maqdoomnagar and was walking home, when Sharath saw her. He stopped his bike near her and offered to drop her home. “He diverted his bike towards Shapur, drove to an isolated spot and assaulted her,” SI K. Lingya said.

Meanwhile, Nara-simha, Satyanarayana, Nikhil and Mujeeb hailing from Lalsabguda village were going to Shapur. They saw the parked bike and a bag near it and smelled something fishy. “After searching the surroundings they found Sharath with the girl. Sharath said that she was his cousin, but on further questioning he fumbled,” Mr Lingya added.

They later brought Sharath and the girl to the police. Police found that Sharath took her to the isolated spot and had assaulted her sexually. A case under Section 376 and 511 of IPC and under the Pocso Act was registered and he was remanded to custody.

Rapist security guard held

Used Idea prepaid recharge coupons helped the police to nab a 50-year-old watchman who allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl in her house on January 1 in LB Nagar. The culprit was identified as Odisha native Banabasi Nahak alias Bahadur.

The police, who did not find any clues, searched the suspect’s room at the construction site in Hasthinapuram and found used recharge coupons, using which they traced his mobile, and tracked him to a forest area in Adilabad. Police also served notice to his employer for not checking background before employing a new person.

ACP P. Venugopala Rao said the police tried to get his details from his employer Govind Reddy, but he could not provide any information as Bahadur joined only a few days before. Police found five Idea prepaid mobile vouchers of Rs 10 denomination. “We traced his mobile to a forest area in Adilabad where his cousin was working,” the ACP said.