Four electrocuted during church festival in Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli (TN), Sep 8 :Four devotees were today electrocuted and 20 others suffered injuries, when a palanquin carrying the statue of Velankanni Matha in a village in the district, came in contact with a high tension wire, police said.

The incident occurred around 8.30 AM when hundreds of people had gathered in the coastal village to attend the annual festival of the Annai Velankanni Church, they said.

The palanquin, which was taken out on a procession through the streets, came in contact with an overhead live wire, and as a result, the devotees who were carrying it on their shoulders were electrocuted.

While Clive (22), Raja (35), Raj (19) and Nimson (21) of Barathar Uvari village died on the spot, 20 others sustained injuries and have been admitted to Tirunelveli government medical college hospital, police said. A case has been registered.