Four foreigners killed in tempo container rig collision at Punganur of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati,August5: Nearly four foreigners were killed in an accident near green valley education institute at Punganur of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Two people were also critically injured.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to hospital with the help of locals.

The incident occured when a container vehicle had hit a tempo in which the foreigners were travelling.

The people were expected to be from Spain and were on their way to Pondicherry from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Police is trying to pullout people who are still stuck.