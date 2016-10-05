Four golfers in joint lead after Round 1 of Hero women Tour

Gurgaon, Oct 5 (IANS) Golfers Vani Kapoor, Neha Tripathi, Amandeep Drall and Gaurika Bishnoi carded identical scores of two over 74 to share the lead on the opening day of the 15th Leg of the Hero womens Professional Tour at the DLF Golf and Country Club here on Wednesday.

Trailing them by a single stroke in the fifth position is Chandigarh’s Saaniya Sharma at three over 75 in the Rs 6,00,000 event.

Vani, the order of merit leader, had an indifferent start to her round, carding bogeys on the first, fifth and eighth holes, with a lone birdie on the ninth in her front nine.

She played with much more control in the latter half, carding two birdies on the 15th and 16th holes, while dropping shots on the 10th and 13th.

Kolkata’s Neha played an even par front nine with a bogey and a birdie apiece on the sixth and ninth holes respectively before dropping two more shots in her back nine on the 11th and 17th holes.

Panchkula girl Amandeep started impressively, carding birdies on the second and fifth holes, while dropping the lone shot on the fourth in her front nine.

Local girl Gaurika Bishnoi had a good start to her day, carding a birdie on the second hole. Thereafter, she lost momentum and dropped shots on the seventh, ninth and 15th holes, and also carded a double on the eighth.

However, two late birdies on the 16th and 17th holes helped her to repair the damage and finish among the leaders after the first round.

Chandigarh’s Saaniya, who took the fifth position carded two birdies on the eighth and 12th holes along with bogeys on the third, 13th, 14th, 17th and 18th holes.

Jaipur’s Afshan Fatima is placed sixth with a score of four over 76 after the first round. Pune’s Shweta Galande and Delhi’s Ankita Tiwana were tied seventh with identical scores of five over 77, followed by Kolkata’s Siddhi Kapoor and the Bengaluru duo of Nikki Ponappa and Trisha Sunil in the 9th position with identical scores of seven over 79.

