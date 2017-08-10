Four good reasons for leaving your relationship.

London/UK, August 10: Breaking up with someone is really hard. Not just because it makes you really sad but it takes a lot of energy, mental and emotional both. According to The Independent, Linda Carroll, a marriage therapist shared four reasons to leave a relationship immediately.

These four reasons are:

1) If your partner is abusive

It does not matter, if the abuse is physical, emotional, verbal, sexual, or financial, you need to leave early.

Carroll added that even couples with major issues could figure out how to make the relationship work, but in the meantime, you should “get away and move away and protect yourself.”

2) You have done all you could but it is still not working

“It doesn’t mean that somebody’s bad. Maybe you got together because you were needy or you didn’t choose well,” shared Carroll.

What worked for you at age 22 doesn’t work for you at age 40. She feels that a relationship needs effort, but there’s only so much effort you can put in. At a certain point, it might be time to cut your losses.

3) If your partner manifests in lying and jealousy

Carroll specified that this was a red flag only if “it’s constant, it’s not just a bad moment.”

Again, she said that if your partner is really committed to overcoming these issues, it’s possible to make the relationship work. But in the meantime, you should get some space.

4) You just know, ‘deep in your gut’

When you “just know” you need to call it quits, Carroll said, it’s not a “panicky” feeling.

“You know, for your own reasons, that you really are done. It probably less to do with the other person than with you,” noted Carroll.

In fact, other relationship experts seem to agree that sometimes being miserable, bored, frustrated, and/or angry is part of the deal when you get married.

As one marriage educator put it, “There will be times when one or both” people in a relationship “want out and can barely stand the sight of each other.” (ANI)