Four guards killed by gunmen in hotel attack in Somalia

BOSASSO, Somalia, Feb 8: Gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital of Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region today, killing four guards, a senior official said.

In a nation awash with weapons, it was not immediately clear who staged the raid in the port city of Bosasso. The official blamed al Shabaab Islamists, but a spokesman for the group denied involvement.

“Three al Shabaab fighters stormed the International Village Hotel this morning. Four guards and two of the attackers died in the fighting,” Yusuf Mohamed, the governor of Bari region, told Reuters. He said the militants had not managed to enter the hotel, which is popular with foreigners.