Four injured in roadside blast in Quetta,Pakistan

Quetta , Mar. 1: At least four people including three security personnel were reportedly injured in a blast in Quetta’s Sariab Road on Wednesday.

The Express Tribune quoted an official source as saying that the injured included three security personnel and a passer-by.

Initial reports suggest that a security forces convoy was the target of the attack.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The blast comes after a recent wave of terror attacks in Pakistan which has claimed more than 100 lives.

The injured are being shifted to Civil Hopsital, Quetta and security teams have arrived at the scene of the blast.

Pakistan has been struck by a wave of terrorist attacks in recent weeks, killing at least 130 people across the country and leaving hundreds wounded. The worst of the attacks was at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine in southern Sehwan that killed 90 people this month.

