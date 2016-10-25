Four killed as bus falls off bridge in Odisha

October 25, 2016 | By :

Angul,Oct25:Four passengers died and more than 25 passengers were injured after a private bus in which they were travelling fell off a bridge near Tukuda, about 20 km from Angul, on National Highway-55 after colliding with a bike this afternoon.

Reports said the ill-fated bus Janhamamu was on the way to Athmallik from Angul carrying more than 30 passengers when the driver lost control of the vehicle which collided with a bike and later fell off the bridge near Tukuda.

While the biker and four passengers died on the spot, more than 25 passengers were injured.

Following the incident, locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers.

Asked about the incident, Angul SP Kavita Jalan said four passengers are reportedly killed in the accident. “The injured passengers are being rescued and hospitalised,” she added.

More details are awaited.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Biker killed in Delhi after his neck slit by wire tied between two police barricades
For education to his children; This Odisha man carves 8 km mountains 
Odisha: 230 students fall ill after consuming mid-day meal at different schools
Twenty-five people killed as blaze tore through a Malaysian religious school, in Kuala Lumpur
Father sells 10 year old son for 25000, bought sari for wife, anklet for daughter and mobile, alcohol for himself
Odisha: Three dead, over 20 injured in bus-truck collision at Khurda
Top