Four killed as bus falls off bridge in Odisha

Angul,Oct25:Four passengers died and more than 25 passengers were injured after a private bus in which they were travelling fell off a bridge near Tukuda, about 20 km from Angul, on National Highway-55 after colliding with a bike this afternoon.

Reports said the ill-fated bus Janhamamu was on the way to Athmallik from Angul carrying more than 30 passengers when the driver lost control of the vehicle which collided with a bike and later fell off the bridge near Tukuda.

While the biker and four passengers died on the spot, more than 25 passengers were injured.

Following the incident, locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers.

Asked about the incident, Angul SP Kavita Jalan said four passengers are reportedly killed in the accident. “The injured passengers are being rescued and hospitalised,” she added.

More details are awaited.